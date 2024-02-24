A Quick Saute Makes Canned Octopus Taste So Much Better

Canned octopus may sound like a complete novelty, but with the tinned seafood market climbing to $35.27 billion in 2024, you may see it occasionally on grocery store shelves. And yet, we don't blame you if canned octopus seems a little unappetizing. The mollusk has a light, mild flavor and a texture that ranges from soft to chewy. In short, it doesn't taste like too much on its own — but if you cook it properly, it can convert from a rather bland seafood into a tasty treat.

To jazz up canned octopus, all you need to do is give it a quick saute. This will transform the texture of your mollusk from slightly rubbery on the inside to tender, but with crispy edges. Plus, the oil and any seasonings you add will give your seafood some much-needed flavor. In fact, if you are interested in trying octopus, using the canned stuff is an easy way to do it. While the fresh seafood typically needs to be boiled before it's sauteed, you can dump your tinned chunks straight into a pan.