When Baking Clafoutis, Choose Your Fruit Wisely

You don't need exceptional culinary skills to make a clafoutis that disappears quickly, but the fruit you choose can make or break the texture of your finished treat. While the custardy clafoutis was traditionally made with cherries, recipes have since evolved to include many different kinds of fruits. Unpitted black cherries originally lent a subtle sweetness to the dish, but now, at-home chefs can pick fruits of the season to tuck into an eggy batter that is baked to golden perfection.

Reach for denser fruits like pears, plums, and peaches when you're starting to experiment with making this dish. Ripe, juicy fruits can inadvertently add too much moisture to the batter, resulting in a disappointing dessert that hasn't quite reached the gummy, chewy perfection a beautifully made clafoutis is known for. The baked custard should be able to be sliced into a pie-like form and served. If the baked dish is too soft to hold shape, you know you have missed the mark.