Why You Should Stick With Fresh Fruit For Creamy Clafoutis

If you haven't yet been introduced to the wonderful pastry item that is clafoutis, let us help you out. This French classic is half custard filling, half fruity cake, and all decadence. Beyond promising a delicious, textured treat, clafoutis is one of the more flexible cakes around. Cherry clafoutis is one of the most popular takes, but a clafoutis can be made with pear, apple, blueberry, stone fruit, or even grape as the starring fruit. Still, there's one firm rule that bakers need to follow regarding the fruit selection: go fresh or bust.

Specifically, this means that frozen fruit should be avoided at all costs. Why? Frozen fruit brings excess moisture to the batter, weighing it down and creating a soggy mess. One reason that frozen fruit is so watery is that when it's frozen, the water within the fruit expands into ice crystals, bursting delicate cell walls. The fruit will be slightly mushy and wetter than its fresh counterpart. This is particularly important with a thin, liquid-heavy batter like clafoutis, where any extra moisture can tip the dish over into the land of soup, rather than custard.