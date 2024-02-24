Use Up Leftover Pie Filling To Create A Deluxe Ice Cream Sundae

Pie and ice cream are always a winning combination, which is why if you find that you've made too much pie filling or have some left over from a can, you should use it to create an easy ice cream sundae. Pie filling is perfect for pouring over your favorite ice cream and transforming it into a sundae that will give pie eaters all the vibes of pie but without the crust.

Fresh pie filling is only good for about three days when stored in the fridge, and the opened canned version will be good for up to two weeks when stored in a container with a lid the refrigerator. So, using leftovers for sundaes is a great option to ensure it doesn't go to waste. Thick, sweet, syrupy, and full of fruit, pie filling is an ideal stand-in for other fruity-flavored syrups you might use with ice cream. You can warm it up or use it cold depending on the type of sundae you are creating. But what you will love most about using your pie filling for your next sundae is all of the possibilities.