Sesame Scallion Waffles Are The Versatile, Savory Treat That Will Upgrade Your Meal

When you need something to bulk up your meal, rice, pasta, or quinoa are typically the first ingredients that come to mind. While those work perfectly well, waffles share the same kind of versatility, especially when flavored with savory additions. To upgrade your meal, add some sesame scallion waffles into the mix.

If you're a fan of Chinese or Korean takeout, you may be familiar with scallion pancakes that can easily be dressed with almost anything in your kitchen for days to come. That's exactly what recipe developer Jessica Morone had in mind when making her sesame scallion waffles. Aside from the sesame seeds and scallions, the batter contains Chinese five-spice powder, a warm, spicy mix of seasonings. The combination of earthy, herbaceous, and warming flavors makes the waffles a great meal on their own yet flexible enough to be eaten with everything.

These sesame scallion waffles can be combined with eggs and bacon for a more savory take on breakfast. If you prefer some sweetness, Morone suggests topping off the waffles with a mix of maple syrup and soy sauce. The savory waffles can also be saved for lunch and dinner — add a square to a grain bowl with sweet potatoes, bok choy, sweet and sour tofu, and edamame.