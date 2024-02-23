Why Starting Your Slow Cooker On Warm Is A Huge Food Safety Mistake

The slow cooker is your friend on those busy work weeks when you want to cook dinner, but are short on time. Whether you are making a crockpot coq au vin or a slow cooker chicken tinga, just put your ingredients into this small appliance before you leave for your meetings and Zooms, and eight hours later, dinner is ready and there is nothing for you to do but serve it. However, if you are new to the slow cooker scene and don't understand the settings, you could make a big mistake by starting it on the warm setting to cook your food.

Your slow cooker has three settings: high, low, and warm. But you don't want to begin the cooking process by placing it on warm because your cooker simply doesn't get hot enough at this setting. The temperature for warming generally hovers around 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which is what the USDA recommends as a minimum temperature to keep bacteria at bay if you are making chicken dishes. Ham and beef are a little lower at 145 degrees.

Slow cookers typically cook food at between 170 and 280 degrees Fahrenheit. To achieve this temperature range and destroy any harmful bacteria in the process, your slow cooker uses direct heat and steam, coupled with the length of time it is set to cook, which generally ranges from between two and eight hours.