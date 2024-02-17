Spanish Michelin Chef Albert Adrià's Favorite American Foods - Exclusive

Albert Adriá, the current chef-owner of the Michelin-starred Enigma in Barcelona, loves all kinds of cuisine. While he's well-known for experimental, futuristic cooking, he also once ran a gastrobar serving traditional Spanish food called Inopia Classic Bar. During an exclusive interview with Adriá, Tasting Table questioned this master technician and Spanish legend about what foods he likes to eat when he visits the U.S.

Adriá, who will soon be in South Florida for a tribute dinner for Massimo Bottura at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, is looking forward to returning to Miami. "It's a city that I really like, and it's also one of the reasons I also said yes [to the tribute dinner], was the opportunity to come back to Miami." The foods he likes to eat in Miami are a little more humble than you might expect from a man who once was the pastry chef at El Bulli, which was ranked as the number-one restaurant in the world multiple times. "One of the things I enjoy is the sandwiches," he revealed. "In Miami, the Cubano sandwich ... [And] I made good friends [with a Venezuelan man] in Miami last time because he invited me to eat Miami Slice Pizza."