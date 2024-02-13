How Alain Ducasse Shaped Massimo Bottura's Culinary Career - Exclusive

If you follow the world of fine dining, Alain Ducasse and Massimo Bottura are names that need no introduction. The former is a French chef who holds the distinction of being the first ever to run three different 3-star Michelin restaurants simultaneously; the latter is an Italian chef whose 3-star Michelin restaurant, Osteria Francescana, is famous for pushing his country's cuisine in bold new directions.

Even for those who are familiar with these chefs' careers, it may come as a surprise to find out that Ducasse played a vital role in Bottura's training as a young cook. The two culinary luminaries have continued collaborating up to the present day. Thus, it makes sense that Ducasse is one of the culinary titans who will be participating in a tribute dinner for Botttura at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival later this month.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Ducasse shared his memories from when Bottura trained in one of his restaurants — Ducasse recruited the young Italian chef after eating a promising meal at his humble trattoria. He also related how rewarding it has been in recent years to collaborate with Bottura's charitable organization, Food For Soul.