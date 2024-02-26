Use Dried Cranberries To Give Cocoa Overnight Oats A Tangy Kick

Overnight oats merit a spot in your morning (evening?) routine. Saving you time, they offer all of the goodness of a bowl of oatmeal without much effort — or the need to start the stove. Even though there are dozens of ways to jazz up this medley of oats and milk, it can be hard to keep things interesting. However, since chocolate is rarely a bad idea, a sprinkle of cocoa powder is always a good go-to when upgrading overnight oats. But, why stop there? Stir in a few dried cranberries and now you've got a tart and tangy, chocolatey masterpiece on your hands.

Chocolate and cranberries are a match made in gustatory heaven. Drawing inspiration from this duo, infusing overnight oats with cocoa powder and dried cranberries just makes sense. Despite a shared earthiness between fruity cranberries and woodsy cocoa that makes them so complementary, it's really the ingredients' ability to balance each other that makes the pairing successful. Essentially, sweetly sour dried cranberries tame the intense bitterness of cocoa powder, and vice versa. The result is a decadent-tasting jarred breakfast with a vibrant finish and loads of complexity.

Beyond flavor, these dry ingredients offer textural benefits. Unlike chunks of dense chocolate or virtually impermeable fresh cranberries, cocoa powder and dried cranberries can be incorporated seamlessly into oats, which creates a better diffusion of flavors as well. Plus, these ingredients cost less and are shelf stable, making them easy to add to a recipe.