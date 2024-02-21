Walnuts Add Texture And A Protein Boost To Your Broccoli Stir-Fry

Stir-fries encompass a wide variety of ingredients, sauces, and flavors and are some of the easiest and tastiest recipes to make using their namesake cooking method. As a veritable one-wok meal, stir-fries often feature numerous veggies to bulk up a singular protein like tofu, chicken, or beef. Broccoli is a popular stir-fry vegetable that's often the star ingredient in a side dish. While you can add beef or tofu to a broccoli stir-fry to bring it into main course territory, walnuts are a much simpler ingredient to add the desired protein, plus a novel, crunchy texture.

Along with their mild, nutty flavor, crunchy texture, and fun craggily mouthfeel, walnuts offer a wealth of nutrients and health benefits. As with most nuts, walnuts are a calorie-dense food rich in healthy fat and protein. The balance of fat, protein, and plenty of calories makes walnuts the perfect ingredient swap for meat, fish, or tofu. It won't sacrifice any of the valuable macronutrients supplied by these more popular proteins, and it'll save you the preparation and cooking time they require.

Walnuts also bring a diverse range of important vitamins and minerals proven to improve heart and brain health. Their crunchy texture is the perfect complement to soft, tender stir-fried broccoli, while their nuttiness will pair well with an umami-rich stir-fry sauce.