Challah Bread Is The Secret To An Even Richer Stuffing

Stuffing is as much of a Thanksgiving staple as turkey and pumpkin pie and has one of the most expansive lists of recipes around. Even bread, the common denominator of any stuffing recipe, is up for debate. Some recipes call for sandwich bread, others a crusty sourdough, and, in the South, cornbread stuffing is popular. If you're looking for the richest, most flavorful stuffing, give challah bread a try.

Similar in texture and flavor to brioche, challah is an eggy, yeasty bread with a pillowy, soft texture and a thin, shiny brown, egg-washed crust. The stuffing ingredients bring out the eggy, buttery richness in challah for the most comforting and hearty flavor profile. Apart from eggs, the other wet ingredient in challah is olive oil, bestowing a wonderful earthiness that a stuffing filled with aromatics and herbs will enhance beautifully. Challah also has a subtly sweet finish to complement savory chicken stock.

Its tight crumb and low hydration make challah highly absorbent, which is a major advantage for stuffing. You want bread to soak up as much flavorful, aromatic-infused stock as possible. As it bakes in the oven, challah stuffing will acquire a moist, bread pudding-like texture with crispy, caramelized edges.