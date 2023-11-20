Thick-Cut Bread Is Actually A Huge Mistake In Your Stuffing

As beautiful as an intricately scored artisanal loaf of bread can be, trying to preserve those details is not the best approach as you prepare your favorite stuffing recipes. The most satisfying versions offer easily chewable spoonfuls of ingredients that provide a variety of textures as well as flavors. As stuffing is all about achieving a balance of these two things, in the former case, it's useful to know how best to cube your bread slices to achieve it.

Basically, any bread type will do, but you have to be mindful of how you season the dish and how generously to add broth given your choice. Bread with tighter crumbs and a subtle sweetness like challah and brioche can add richness, while denser, more rustic loaves are good for their pleasant bite and soaking up liquids as the other ingredients cook. But in either case, the bread pieces must be the right size. Ideally, try to slice one-inch squares of dried-out bread and match cuts for the rest of your ingredients accordingly. The size of the bread included in your stuffing should complement the overall dish — too big and they're cumbersome to eat and easily dry out, too small and they become soggy, mealy crumbs.