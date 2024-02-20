Giada De Laurentiis' Venetian Pizza Starts With Store-Bought Dough

If a celebrity chef is giving us the okay to use store-bought products, we're all for it — and thanks to Giada De Laurentiis, we can shave some extra time and effort off of our Venetian pizza-making process. If you've never heard of this type of pie before (also called stromboli), it's essentially the love child of a pizza and a burrito. Classic pizza ingredients, like dough and mozzarella, are rolled up into the shape of a burrito, and the whole thing is baked in the oven until the cheese is nice and melty. Venetian pizza is an Italian-American invention that was first created in Philadelphia. Thanks to shortcuts like store-bought dough, you can easily whip it up today in the comfort of your own home.

While you can, of course, make dough at home, there's really no harm in using a version from the grocery store. Not everyone has yeast on hand at all times, and making this base from scratch can involve quite a few steps, including allowing it to rise, punching it, and rolling it out multiple times. If you use a store-bought bag, you really won't be sacrificing much in terms of flavor or texture, but you might save yourself hours of time and effort — which means more time left for eating delicious Venetian pizza.