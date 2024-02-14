We Tried Britney Spears' Decadent Hot Chocolate At NYC's Glace, And It's For A Good Cause

Love is in the air this week, as is the smell of rich hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows. In collaboration with pop icon Britney Spears, Glace by Noglu, the viral New York dessert shop serving French ice cream and creative hot chocolates, has created the Britney Brûlée, available from Valentine's Day until February 18. The creation is a special twist on Glace's social media sensation, the S'mores Hot Chocolate. This rendition, made for Spears, takes inspiration from one of her favorite hot beverages, a mocha.

The Britney Brûlée isn't just a gift to New Yorkers with a sweet tooth; it also supports those living with mental health issues. A portion of each sale of the sweet creation will benefit The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Glace's new drink blends rich hot cocoa (made with 56% dark chocolate) and freshly brewed espresso. The cup is then piped with Glace's signature toasted marshmallow fluff rim, topped with a scoop of house-made chantilly cream, and garnished with a caramelized sugar dish monogrammed with a B (for Britney) in mocha dust. If you've spent enough time scrolling through food TikTok or Instagram, you've probably seen a few of Glace's hot chocolate creations before, so we're here to let you know if this newest collaboration is worth the wait — and the price tag.