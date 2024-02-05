Valentine's Day Breakfast Just Got Cuter With Heart-Shaped Egg-In-A-Hole

What's your reaction to Valentine's Day? Do you want to run for the hills or does the day turn you into one big heart-eyes emoji? If you're in the latter camp, then start your day out right by injecting a touch of love into your morning routine with a romantic heart-shaped egg-in-a-hole. This classic breakfast dish can make your special someone feel cherished with just a few simple steps. The result will be an endearing, heartwarming breakfast that combines tradition with a dash of creativity.

To start, gather the basic ingredients for eggs-in-a-hole: a slice of bread, an egg, butter or oil, salt, and pepper. Then, use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut a stylized heart-shaped hole in the center of each slice of bread. If you don't have a cookie cutter in this shape, feel free to cut out the shape by hand. The rustic charm of an imperfect heart speaks volumes.

Once the hearts are cut out, proceed with pan-frying the bread in a skillet with a bit of butter or oil. Cook the bread until it's golden brown on one side, then carefully flip it to cook the other side and slip the egg into the heart-shaped hole, tilting the pan as needed so that it fills the space. Then, all that's left to do is add a bit of salt and pepper and cook the egg until the whites are set.