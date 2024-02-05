Valentine's Day Breakfast Just Got Cuter With Heart-Shaped Egg-In-A-Hole
What's your reaction to Valentine's Day? Do you want to run for the hills or does the day turn you into one big heart-eyes emoji? If you're in the latter camp, then start your day out right by injecting a touch of love into your morning routine with a romantic heart-shaped egg-in-a-hole. This classic breakfast dish can make your special someone feel cherished with just a few simple steps. The result will be an endearing, heartwarming breakfast that combines tradition with a dash of creativity.
To start, gather the basic ingredients for eggs-in-a-hole: a slice of bread, an egg, butter or oil, salt, and pepper. Then, use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut a stylized heart-shaped hole in the center of each slice of bread. If you don't have a cookie cutter in this shape, feel free to cut out the shape by hand. The rustic charm of an imperfect heart speaks volumes.
Once the hearts are cut out, proceed with pan-frying the bread in a skillet with a bit of butter or oil. Cook the bread until it's golden brown on one side, then carefully flip it to cook the other side and slip the egg into the heart-shaped hole, tilting the pan as needed so that it fills the space. Then, all that's left to do is add a bit of salt and pepper and cook the egg until the whites are set.
Dress your romantic breakfast to impress
To elevate your Valentine's Day eggs-in-a-hole even further, consider adding some delightful accouterments. Sprinkle a touch of crunchy pink Himalayan salt over the eggs to enhance their flavor and add a romantic pink hue. For a decadent touch, melt a luxurious port wine-spiked cheese like Windsor Red over the top, creating a velvety, indulgent, rose-colored coating. To add even more color and flavor, sauté strips of red peppers and arrange them around the heart-shaped hole.
The vibrant red peppers not only enhance the visual appeal but also contribute a sweet and savory element to the dish. For an extra romantic touch, crack an additional egg yolk into the heart-shaped hole, creating a "coupled" egg that further symbolizes the celebration of love. And, if you really want to double down on the love, then give your heart-shaped eggs-in-a-hole the Hangtown fry treatment.
This famous San Francisco dish features eggs as well as bacon and those famous aphrodisiacs, oysters, which can be fried, grilled, or simply sautéed with the eggs. However you choose to dress it up, serve the heart-shaped egg-in-a-hole breakfast to your loved one with a side of fresh fruit or a luxurious mimosa. This simple yet thoughtful gesture is a delicious way to celebrate love on Valentine's Day.