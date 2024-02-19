For A Lighter Philly Cheesesteak, Wrap Everything In Lettuce

Mention Philly cheesesteaks to an impassioned Philadelphian and they probably won't budge on the ingredients that make up an authentic version of the sandwich: a thinly-sliced ribeye steak and some sort of cheese loaded on a hoagie-style bun. There are countless variations of cheesesteak recipes that add onions, peppers, or a slather of mayonnaise to the sandwich, and those toppings can be quite decadent. If you want to experience all of those flavors but you're looking for a lighter meal, why not swap the bread with lettuce? It's easy to do; you'll just have to be okay with veering away from the original.

Cheesesteaks wrapped in lettuce are a good option if you want to stick to a keto-friendly diet, prefer to limit your carb intake, or want a gluten-free option. And don't worry, fresh lettuce will still provide a crunch that typically comes from the bread so you won't miss the starchy ingredient too much.

To try it at home, check out Tasting Table's recipe for Philly cheesesteak lettuce wraps created by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. This version of cheesesteak lettuce wraps made with shaved sirloin, bell peppers, and onions can be on the table in about 20 minutes, making it great for quick meal prep or an easy weeknight dinner.