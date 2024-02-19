For A Lighter Philly Cheesesteak, Wrap Everything In Lettuce
Mention Philly cheesesteaks to an impassioned Philadelphian and they probably won't budge on the ingredients that make up an authentic version of the sandwich: a thinly-sliced ribeye steak and some sort of cheese loaded on a hoagie-style bun. There are countless variations of cheesesteak recipes that add onions, peppers, or a slather of mayonnaise to the sandwich, and those toppings can be quite decadent. If you want to experience all of those flavors but you're looking for a lighter meal, why not swap the bread with lettuce? It's easy to do; you'll just have to be okay with veering away from the original.
Cheesesteaks wrapped in lettuce are a good option if you want to stick to a keto-friendly diet, prefer to limit your carb intake, or want a gluten-free option. And don't worry, fresh lettuce will still provide a crunch that typically comes from the bread so you won't miss the starchy ingredient too much.
To try it at home, check out Tasting Table's recipe for Philly cheesesteak lettuce wraps created by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. This version of cheesesteak lettuce wraps made with shaved sirloin, bell peppers, and onions can be on the table in about 20 minutes, making it great for quick meal prep or an easy weeknight dinner.
Romaine is best, but any lettuce works for Philly cheesesteak wraps
Any variety of lettuce works for these wraps, but romaine is a great option because it has a shape that's similar to the bread used with traditional cheesesteaks, according to McGlinn. It's also the sturdiest lettuce for holding onto those delicious toppings. You'll need one head of romaine for every four wraps. If you don't like the idea of romaine, use iceberg, bibb, or butter lettuce instead. Collard greens also make for a delicious wrap option, plus the greens are packed with minerals and vitamins. Use the biggest leaves on the head of lettuce so you have plenty of space for the cheesesteak fillings.
Once you've decided on a lettuce, don't forget to wash the leaves and let them fully dry to prevent soggy or watery cheesesteak wraps. To fill the lettuce wraps, use tongs and allow any excess juice to drop off the cheese, steak, and peppers so liquid doesn't spill out when you take a bite. Scoop the fillings into the middle of the lettuce leaf and fold up each side to create a wrap. Serve these Philly cheesesteak lettuce wraps on their own for a hearty lunch or pair with onion rings or fries to complete the meal and bring back some of the starch.