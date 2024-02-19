Elevate Your Pasta Salad With A Drizzle Of Spicy And Sweet Glaze

To make the ultimate pasta salad, there are a few staples that are usually included: savory cheese, fresh herbs, and a tangy dressing ... although that last one is debatable. While a zesty, creamy dressing or vinaigrette is always welcome on pasta salad, you may want to try elevating the dish with a sweet and spicy glaze instead.

Vinaigrettes and thick dressings are the go-to toppings for pasta salads, and for a good reason. While vinaigrettes use their acidity to brighten up fresh ingredients without weighing down the salad, a good creamy dressing brings velvety comfort. If you want to deliver a whole new dimension of flavor to your pasta salads, however, a sweet and spicy glaze is the way to go. While the spice sets your tongue aflame, the sweetness brings delightful relief while balancing the salty, sour flavors of the cheese.

Something like hot honey is the perfect match for a hearty pasta salad filled with crisp chicken and juicy cherry tomatoes. Even with toppings like a mild, salty mozzarella, hot honey brings out the nuances of each ingredient. You don't have to totally abandon the dressing in favor of the glaze; it can easily work in conjunction with whatever dressing you use. For example, top off a refreshing pasta salad with spicy, maple-glazed salmon and a lemon vinaigrette that cuts through the sweetness.