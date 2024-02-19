For Delicious Texture In Chicken And Dumplings Soup, Start With A Thin Broth

Chicken and dumplings: Some think of this dish as soup, some maybe as a stew or chowder, and still others put it into a separate category of its own. Opinions are subjective, but there are a few universal truths to this dish. It is hearty, rich, thick, and filling. There is no daintiness or lightness to a pot of chicken and dumplings, which may make the headline here seem a bit counterintuitive. Believe it or not though, to achieve a harmonious and balanced — but still full of oomph — chicken and dumplings, keep your broth thin.

It's helpful to keep in mind what chicken and dumplings is, other than a dish that's hard to refer to in the singular. Essentially, it's savory chicken soup, full of chunks of rich meat, herbs, and diced vegetables, in which soda-risen dumplings are quasi boiled and steamed. (Important to note here, in various parts of the country, dumplings can refer to either fluffy biscuit-adjacent orbs or thick noodles; for the sake of this article, we're referring to the former.)

The biscuit dumplings are added after the soup is at a good simmer, dropped from above in loving spoonfuls that rest on top of the broth to rise as they steam. A thin broth helps generate more steam, which is critical to proper dumpling formation. A broth that is thick with roux, cornstarch, or cream will be much less active and generate less steam, leading to dumplings that are doughy and wan.