Leftover Buffalo Chicken Dip Is The Genius Way To Elevate Grilled Cheese

If you have creamy buffalo chicken dip left over after an event, you may be hard-pressed for ways to use it before it goes bad. Either what's left is too small to repurpose for another event or you're out of chips to scoop it up with. In that case, bread is the next best carb for the dip. Pile buffalo chicken dip in between two slices of it to elevate your grilled cheese.

Grilled cheese is already a perfectly cozy meal, made somehow more delicious with the presence of tangy buffalo sauce and juicy chicken. The creamy, spicy dip isn't a stranger to other sandwiches — it's found in wraps, subs, or in between two buns. Yet, using it to enhance grilled cheese sandwiches is highly underutilized. The toasted, savory taste of grilled cheese was meant to be eaten with buffalo chicken dip, and it's very easy to make it happen.

Spread a small amount of the dip onto a thick slice of bread — Texas toast or sourdough are always good choices. On the other piece of bread, add some cheese and press the two together firmly. Heat some butter or oil in a pan and cook the sandwich over low heat to prevent the bread from toasting before the dip and cheese have a chance to melt into one another.