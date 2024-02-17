Mayonnaise Allows Delicious Herbs And Seasonings To Stick To Corn On The Cob

Butter may be your go-to for slathering on a tasty ear of corn on the cob, but mayonnaise is what you really need. Corn on the cob is a favorite grilled treat, but in the U.S. it spent a long time limited to the simple conception of corn with a little salt and butter. Tasty for sure, but not unlocking the true, full potential of grilled corn. Thankfully our neighbors to the south have a long history with corn and know how to properly mix it up. Elotes — that Mexican classic street food combination of grilled corn with mayo, herbs, chile powder, lime juice, and cotija cheese — is the ultimate example of what corn on the cob can be, and it all works because of the mayonnaise.

Mayo does everything butter does for corn, but it has a lot more staying power. Both bring some fatty elements that are great for making corn extra flavorful and rich, but mayo has a deeper taste that adds more complexity than butter. As anyone who's ever put mayo on grilled cheese knows, the oil-based condiment browns better when exposed to heat. Most importantly for customizing your corn, mayo clings way better to different toppings and seasonings than butter does. The thicker mayo is especially great for heavier things like cheese or bacon bits, which would slide off the more liquidy melted butter.