The Best Way To Store Chickpeas After You've Opened The Can

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are an excellent staple to keep on hand in your pantry. They are tasty, nutritious, and satisfying, and their versatility allows for them to be used in a wide variety of recipes, from creamy hummus to hearty main dishes and even protein-packed brownies. Not every recipe you come across will call for an entire can of chickpeas, however, and so you may be wondering how to store the remaining amount properly. We are here with all of the tips you need to keep your leftover chickpeas fresh and safe to eat.

The number one mistake most people make when storing chickpeas or any other canned goods is storing them in the can they were packed in. Storing leftover canned food in its original can leaves the food unsealed and exposed to the air, which can cause it to dry out and may also cause the food to take on an unpleasant flavor. Instead, it is best to store any extra drained chickpeas in an airtight container or sealed bag. From there, place it in a nice cool area of the fridge like the crisper drawer. If stored correctly, refrigerated chickpeas can be expected to last for a few days — up to four at most.