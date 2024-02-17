A Dash Of Semolina Flour Is The Secret To Luxuriously Creamy Pasta Water

Are you looking for an easy way to elevate your pasta dishes with a luxuriously creamy texture? Well, we have just the hack for you — and it doesn't involve adding eggs, cream, animal fat, or milk. The trick to creating silky pasta water is to add a dash of semolina flour. A little semolina flour will go a long way in transforming your pasta water into a rich base for velvety sauces. It will also enhance the overall mouthfeel of your favorite pasta dishes without adding fat, oil, or dairy.

Semolina flour, a staple ingredient in making pasta and bread, has high protein and starch content. For this reason, we (and Italian grannies) often reserve pasta water after cooking pasta to use with pasta sauces. We're doing precisely that here, but with an additional step: Adding a dash of semolina flour. The result? Thickened pasta water that will now cling and stick to your pasta easily when cooked with pasta sauce. It will also improve your final pasta sauce's texture, making it luxurious, creamy, and silky.

Now, if you're wondering if this hack will work with different types of pasta sauces, the answer is yes. Adding thickened pasta water to pasta sauce is like adding cornstarch slurry, an emulsifier, to any sauce.