Croissants Are The Simple Secret To Tastier Tuna Sandwiches

As any croissant consumer knows, fresh is best here, so try to pick up your pastries the day you want to use them. But if yours are a day or two old, don't stress — while they may not have the same texture that a just-baked one will, they'll be extra-sturdy companions to your filling without being as stale as regular toast. If you're making a tuna salad sandwich, cut your pastries in half so you have two separate slices. But if you want a tuna melt, cut them in half almost the whole way through, so you can fill them with gooey cheese that won't leak out.

Tuna salads with apples work beautifully in croissants, where the fruit can complement the pastries' slight sweetness, and with spruced-up recipes with fresh ingredients like red pepper, where the crunchy veggies can offset the richness of your lunch. If you're making a tuna melt, you can either mix tuna salad with shredded cheese, add it to your croissants, and warm everything up together in the oven — or you can melt cheese slices on your pastries in the oven, then add in your fishy mixture afterward. Either way, you'll end up with a deliciously elevated lunch that will make you feel like you just went to your favorite cafe.