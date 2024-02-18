Why Using Soap To Clean Your Wok Is A Dire Mistake

Have some food stuck to your wok? You might be tempted to scrub it down with dish soap, but doing so is a dire mistake. To understand why you shouldn't soap down a wok to clean it, you first need to understand what makes a wok special and different from other cooking pans. Typically crafted from hammered cast iron or carbon steel, these woks are naturally non-stick after they are seasoned with oil. When oil polymerizes (or its molecules combine) over a hot wok, the oil creates a protective and naturally non-stick layer on the surface of the wok called a patina. And this patina layer only gets better with time when you keep your wok well-seasoned and cared for properly.

A harsh scrub down using dish soap, Bar Keepers Friend, or a stainless steel scrubber will usually remove this cherished patina layer from your wok. Without the patina layer, your wok loses its non-stick properties. You'll also find diminished nuanced flavors from it when you make your next stir fry; the wok hei, or prized smoky aroma, that your wok imparts to food will diminish.

All is not lost, however, as you can always season your wok again and rebuild the patina layer from scratch. But this is a time-consuming task that you can avoid if you simply stop using dish soap to clean your wok.