The Party-Friendly Quesadilla Ring That Will Impress All Your Guests

If you've already impressed your friends with a burrito dish made in a bundt pan, get ready to wow your next party guests with a pretty display of quesadillas. Though the cheesy dish is typically served on a plate, rolling individual pieces to stack into a puffed-up ring makes for a Gram-worthy presentation that tastes as good as it looks. Plus, this is the kind of recipe that can be put together before the first guest arrives and heated just before it is time to serve, making it the perfect hostessing hack.

Whether you prefer your quesadillas packed with shredded chicken or made with roasted corn and squash for a vegetarian crowd-pleaser, assembling rolled-up tortillas in a ring formation is sure to please any hungry squad. Once baked, the center of the rolled band of quesadillas can be filled with your choice of guacamole or salsa, making this a help-yourself kind of dish that is perfect for parties.