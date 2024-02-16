Enjoy Meat-Free Shawarma With A Tasty Tofu Swap

Tofu is the perfect plant-based tofu substitute for so many meaty dishes. With a texture that can range from silky and smooth to very firm, there's hardly a recipe that can't take advantage of tofu's ability to absorb flavors. A perfect example is Michelle Bottalico's shawarma-spiced tofu that can be served as a wrap or salad or even as part of your favorite grain bowl combination.

The meats usually roasted for shawarma are coated in warming spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, and paprika along with a dash of bright lemon juice, and Bottalico adds all these flavors to a marinade for extra firm tofu to bathe in. After soaking up your favorite spices, fry the tofu in a cast iron pan, which adds a crispy outer texture and toasts everything to perfection. These shawarma-spiced tofu cubes are even easier than the traditional meat version because the tofu soaks in the marinade and cooks so quickly.