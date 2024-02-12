We're Calling It Early: Lindor Truffle's Super Bowl 2024 Ad Is The Worst Of The Game

Maybe it's the soothing voice singing in Lindor Truffle's Super Bowl 2024 commercial, but this ad was calm enough to make us want to nod off. It's not that the commercial was bad, per se — but compared to other Super Bowl standouts, like the ones for Nerds and Michelob Ultra, this one wasn't quite as memorable. As a Lindor truffle whisks through the air, traveling from a woman enjoying an open breeze in her apartment to a couple lounging on the trunk of their car, the theme here is clearly enjoying life and savoring the moment. This is further cemented by the end of the ad, which proclaims, "Life is a ball."

It's a feel-good moment, sure. Enough to make me want to crave a luscious Lindor truffle? Definitely. But an unforgettable commercial? Not so much. Considering over 100 million viewers are projected for Super Bowl LVIII, according to News Center Maine, we typically expect the best ads money can buy here. And it does take a considerable amount of cash to nab your spot — a casual $7 million for a mere 30 seconds, per CBS News. The payoff may be worth the price tag, as a 2021 Statista survey found that 43% of people polled watch the game for the commercials. But with all that money, and all those viewers, it is a slight disappointment to see an ad that plays it safe.