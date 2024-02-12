The Easter Egg In Michelob Ultra's 2024 Super Bowl Ad Only Soccer Fans Will Notice

If you dig watching soccer and cracking open a cold one, the 2024 Super Bowl Michelob Ultra ad was probably a huge treat. In case you missed it (or if you aren't a soccer fan), the protagonist of the industry-leading beer brand's latest commercial wasn't an A-List Hollywood actor but a soccer all-star (aka the other football). Lionel Messi won the Best FIFA Men's Player title twice, and according to the ad, he's apparently fueled by Michelob Ultra.

The scene opens on a beach. A handsome, surfwear-clad Messi walks up to a beach bar and points to the Mich Ultra draft tap. But as the bartender pours the beer, it sputters out. The bartender then offers to pour Messi another brand of beer, but he says he'd prefer to wait while the keg is replaced. He then promptly turns around to find a stray soccer ball rolling his way, and a seemingly impromptu game of beach soccer ensues.

Messi effortlessly dribbles the ball down the beach, and when our star returns to the bar, he finds a full glass of Michelob Ultra with a perfect foam cap waiting for him. Hooray for Mich, right? Not so fast... Notably, not only does Messi not take a sip of the Mich Ultra before embarking on the rad beach soccer fantasia, but he also doesn't sip it after returning to the bar post-keg-change. During the entire course of the ad, the star never actually drinks Michelob Ultra, which is both disappointing and hilarious.