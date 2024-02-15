How Long Does An Opened Pack Of Hot Dogs Last In The Fridge?

Hot dogs are a staple at Super Bowl parties, stadiums and arenas, backyard barbecues, and whenever you need a quick and delicious dinner. Betty White even credited this food for her longevity. But in the chronicles of this beloved portable meat on a bun, how long these dogs will last when a package is opened and stored in the fridge can be as mysterious as what meats are in their cylindrical casing. Well, at least you can feel confident that one of these mysteries can be answered.

An opened package of hotdogs will stay fresh for up to a week in the refrigerator when stored in an airtight plastic bag. This means if you aren't planning on making 10 hot dogs for one meal, you can keep the uncooked leftovers and use them for a quick lunch for the kids or a late-night snack after a night out with friends. But if you have any doubt, use your sense of smell and touch to determine if they are ready for the garbage disposal. If frankfurters have a sour smell or they are slimy to the touch, do not eat them.