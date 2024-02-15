How Long Does Fudge Last In The Fridge?

There has to be some magic involved in how cooking sugar, chocolate, and milk together yields something as decadent as fudge. Rich and chewy, yet also melt-in-your-mouth soft, it's good to eat on its own and can also be added to many other desserts to make even more scrumptious. That is why it's smart to whip up a sizable batch every time you make it — but what about storing them? The good news is fudge stays safe to eat even when kept at room temperature for a week or two. To make your next batch last longer, however, place any leftovers in the refrigerator to extend their storage life for up to 2 to 3 weeks.

To maintain its freshness for as long as possible, you must keep the fudge in an airtight container when storing it in the fridge. It protects this creamy dessert from absorbing the odors from other food items and also prevents moisture loss, which will cause the fudge to turn dry and crumbly during storage. If you have to stack your leftover fudge pieces, place a sheet of wax paper in between each layer to prevent air or condensation from seeping in, which will alter the quality negatively.

To further extend its longevity for 2 to 3 months, you can also wrap fudge securely in wax paper and foil then place it in a freezer bag to store in the freezer.