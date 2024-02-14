Give Confit Cherry Tomatoes A Hint Of Sweet Heat With Aleppo Pepper

Though they're already quite sweet, cherry tomatoes take on a richer taste under the heat of the oven. When roasted, the flavors concentrate, creating delicious tomato confit that can be spooned over pasta, meat, salads, and more. To amp up the sweetness of cherry tomato confit, add Aleppo pepper.

Originally from Syria, Aleppo peppers are derived from Halaby chile peppers that have been dried and ground. While chile peppers conjure up thoughts of extreme heat, Aleppo peppers produce more of a slow, steady fire. Grounded by a deep, earthy flavor that's soon quelled with a fruity, citrus aftertaste, Aleppo peppers have a unique flavor. When sprinkled onto cherry tomatoes, they won't overwhelm them; instead, they cut through the richness of the concentrated tomato flavor, bringing a sweet zest and a gentle kick of heat.

In her simple flavor-packed tomato confit, Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn opts to add the Aleppo pepper to the tomatoes right before roasting, allowing the spice to penetrate into the fruits as they cook. If you forget to add it before cooking, sprinkle the Aleppo pepper into the container you're storing the tomato confit or simply add it right before eating. The spicy tomato confit makes an excellent snack along with crackers with soft cheeses like feta or mozzarella or a hearty addition to eggs on toast. Dried Aleppo pepper is the most common form, but you can also purchase Aleppo hot sauce to drizzle on top before enjoying your tomato confit.