4 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Strawberries And Cream
There are few pairings as classic as strawberries and cream. The sweet tang of strawberries combined with cooling cream makes for an almost perfect bite. The duo has made appearances in classic desserts such as strawberry shortcake and tres leches cake. While the most basic take on this flavor pairing would simply be fresh strawberries and whipped cream, there are a variety of ways to upgrade this combination.
The simplicity of strawberries and cream lends itself to be reimagined in a variety of unique ways. Whether you're looking for ways to make the combination less sweet or you want to try the two in a reimagined form, there's no limit to how you can replicate the essence of strawberries and cream. From using strawberry jam to pairing strawberries with sour cream, you can create an addictive depth of flavor with just a few ingredient swaps. With strawberry season fast approaching, now is the time to start brainstorming your next interpretation of this classic dish.
Strawberries, sour cream, and sugar
While you may typically think of using sour cream in a savory context, such as in tacos or on baked potatoes, the gentle tanginess of sour cream pairs surprisingly well with sweeter elements. Sour cream makes for the perfect dipping sauce for fresh-cut strawberries, and you can add a sprinkle of sugar on top for extra sweetness as needed. You can bring in even more flavor by using infused sugars. Try vanilla sugar to incorporate the sweet aroma of vanilla into your bite, or lavender sugar to give the combination a gentle floral taste; perfect for springtime.
You can use whatever sour cream brand you like best, but it's recommended to stick with full-fat sour cream. This is because it's thicker and creamier than its lower-fat counterparts. If you want this dish to feel more like a dip, you can add a splash of vanilla extract and a sprinkle of sugar into the sour cream, then whip it until it's smooth.
Strawberries and whipped cream cheese
For a richer take on the classic strawberries and cream combo, you can use whipped cream cheese for a thicker sensation. Softened and whipped cream cheese has a perfect airy texture that is easily spread on the berries. You can keep it simple by slathering the outside of your strawberries in whipped cream cheese, or, if you want to serve this combination to guests, you can hull out the strawberries and fill the inside with whipped cream cheese for a preassembled bite that is perfect for cheese trays.
You can give this combination more of a cheesecake-inspired flavor by whipping your cream cheese with vanilla extract and sugar for a savory-sweet filling. You can then top your strawberries and cream cheese with crushed graham crackers to replicate a cheesecake crust. If you want even more strawberry flavor, try this pairing with strawberry cream cheese for a major sweet and fresh flavor bomb.
Strawberry Greek yogurt dip
If you're looking for an easy sweet treat to serve to a large number of people, try a riff on strawberries and cream with a strawberry Greek yogurt dip. The tang of Greek yogurt is nicely balanced with the addition of strawberry preserves. You can also dice up fresh strawberries to sprinkle on top of the dip. All you have to do is mix your desired amount of strawberry preserves with Greek yogurt until you reach a flavor that you like. You can control the sweetness of the dip by choosing how sweet your strawberry preserves are. If you want even more sweetness, you can add honey as well.
This dip pairs well with other fruits and with graham crackers, but you can get as creative as you'd like. If you want to make this dip more filling, you can add peanut butter or almond butter for a salty kick. The savory, nutty flavor works to balance out the sweetness and make for a healthy, easy dip. You could also incorporate this dip into oatmeal or use it on a fruit pizza.
Strawberries with clotted cream
Clotted cream is a thick, creamy spread popular in the United Kingdom. In the United States, its flavor and texture are most comparable to mascarpone or ricotta. You can try your hand at making your own homemade clotted cream or look for it in specialty grocery stores. Clotted cream and strawberries are common toppings for scones in the United Kingdom, but they are just as delicious on their own.
Clotted cream is a lightly savory, creamy option to pair with strawberries, it has an almost nutty flavor to it that balances out some of the tartness from the berries. It's not too sweet, so this is a great option if you want the natural sweetness of strawberries to shine through. If you can't find clotted cream, mascarpone is an easy substitute to still get the same general experience. If you wish to sweeten this combo, you can add honey or even powdered sugar on top.