4 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Strawberries And Cream

There are few pairings as classic as strawberries and cream. The sweet tang of strawberries combined with cooling cream makes for an almost perfect bite. The duo has made appearances in classic desserts such as strawberry shortcake and tres leches cake. While the most basic take on this flavor pairing would simply be fresh strawberries and whipped cream, there are a variety of ways to upgrade this combination.

The simplicity of strawberries and cream lends itself to be reimagined in a variety of unique ways. Whether you're looking for ways to make the combination less sweet or you want to try the two in a reimagined form, there's no limit to how you can replicate the essence of strawberries and cream. From using strawberry jam to pairing strawberries with sour cream, you can create an addictive depth of flavor with just a few ingredient swaps. With strawberry season fast approaching, now is the time to start brainstorming your next interpretation of this classic dish.