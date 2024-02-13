The Reason Florida Grocery Stores Rarely Sell Its Homegrown Oranges

Florida is known for many things: Sunshine, theme parks, and citrus. The Sunshine State is one of the largest exporters of oranges in the country, only surpassed in product by California. But if you go to a Florida grocery store don't expect to be buying native Florida oranges. Most of the oranges sold for eating in Florida are exports from California, believe it or not. This may seem confusing given how strongly associated the state is with citrus, but there's actually a specific reason for this. The two states' exports are used for different purposes, Florida's citrus is primarily used for processing. According to Growing Produce, 90% of Florida's oranges are used in processed orange products such as orange juice, concentrate, frozen products, and more.

California on the other hand provides a majority of the oranges we eat in grocery stores, including the ones you might buy from major retail chains in Florida. While it's not impossible to eat a Florida-grown orange, it does take a little more effort. The other 10% of oranges grown in Florida that are not exported are distributed to locally grown markets such as roadside vendors, some farmer's markets, and specific gift boxes according to The Kitchn. If you want to try a Florida orange you're better off going to small independent sellers instead of major chains.