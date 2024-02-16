Here's How You Should Be Reheating Cottage Pie

If you're reheating a cottage pie that has been frozen there are a few strategies for how to reheat it. If you plan ahead, you can transfer it from the freezer to the fridge the night before so it can thaw out and be reheated as if it were a freshly made version. A benefit of doing this is that your cottage pie won't have too much excess moisture when reheating, so you won't have to worry about certain components becoming soggy. Another benefit is that you'll get an even reheat of your cottage pie.

However, not everyone is going to have the foresight to make this transfer ahead of time.

If you fall in this second category of people don't fret. You can absolutely reheat a cottage pie straight from frozen and still get tasty results. Hopefully, you've frozen it in an oven-safe dish, but if not, you'll have to transfer it to one now. You'll then cover it with foil like before, but instead of cooking for 30 minutes, you'll leave it in for an hour. Once your pie has finished heating you can check if it's heated all the way through by sticking a knife or fork into the middle and seeing if it's warm to the touch. And, again, you can take the foil off for the last part of the heating-up process, to get the top nice and crisp.