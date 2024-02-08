Starbucks 'Siren' Sauces Have Been Spotted In Chicago

You're probably familiar with the green Starbucks logo — a mythological siren that has become a worldwide visual marker for the brand. While mermaids have one tail, sirens are often imagined with two. This mysterious creature captivated Starbucks founders riffling through marine books for inspiration and seemed to illustrate many of the ideas the aspiring Seattle initiative stood for. Though the look of the logo has since evolved, the symbolism of the siren has remained. Most recently, the wavy green creature has lent its name to some test products appearing in a select few stores: To be specific, two flavored sauces.

Starbucks Green Siren Sauce and Red Siren Sauce have been spotted on store countertops in Chicago. But these aren't the kind of syrupy additions meant for coffee drinks. Green Siren Sauce offers a creamy, herby ranch flavor to smooth over pieces of bread, and the Red Siren Sauce serves up punchier tastes of roasted red pepper for customers to drizzle onto sandwiches and snacks. One Redditor commented, 'Not sure how I feel about Starbucks... sauce?"