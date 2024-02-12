The Cut Of Beef You Should Be Using For Country-Style Ribs
For meat lovers, few dishes thrill more than a plate of ribs. And while the pork-based variety may receive most of the attention, there's scrumptious intrigue to beef ribs, too. These beef cuts come in several forms, with specific preparation methods for each style. So, if you're making country-style ribs, reach for beef sourced specifically from the shoulder.
This boneless variety shares an origin with other large chuck cuts. Its key differentiator is its thick, elongated longitudinal cut. Typically, this is achieved by cutting a chuck steak. As a result, it's best cooked in the same manner as other meats from this region. It's first slow-cooked, typically in an aromatic marinade, before a finishing sizzle on the grill. The result is loaded with beefy flavor and has a delicious texture. Rather than separating and turning shredded, the meat retains a tender consistency. A beautiful showcase of careful sourcing met with deft technique.
Country-style beef ribs are sourced from the shoulder
The name of country-style ribs is a misnomer. With their sourcing from the front shoulder region of the cow, country-style ribs don't overlap with classic bone-in cuts like a short rib. Instead, they simply share the name due to their visual resemblance, as well as flavor.
To highlight the best of the cut, an aromatic baste is key, and what better choice than a BBQ sauce? Prepare the beef with the seasoning in an oven, instant pot, or pressure cooker to tenderize during the first go around. Beforehand, give the ribs a quick sear. And to finish, it's all about caramelizing the exterior. Either activate the broiler to increase the direct heat or throw the cuts on the grill to get that perfect crust.
Serve alongside comforting favorites like mashed potatoes, rolls, and other sides to soak up the sauce. And best of all, the meat tastes delicious when reheated, so feel free to craft a large batch at once.