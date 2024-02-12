The Mistake You're Making While Pouring Crème Brûlée Mix

Many homebakers make a common mistake when making crème brûlée for the first time. And it's warranted, granted that crème brûlée is not the easiest dessert to make. After all, it is a custard that dances on a fine line between being silky and firm. Thus, perfecting crème brûlée at home requires a bit of finesse, especially while pouring the crème brûlée mix, which is where mistakes usually happen.

Making crème brûlée requires heating heavy cream to a simmer or gentle boil first. Once the heavy cream is hot enough, bakers are tempted to pour all of it at once into the egg yolks. This is the mistake we're talking about because instead of making crème brûlée, you'll be making scrambled eggs.

To prevent this, the key is to always temper the egg yolks first. When you temper eggs, you're gently and slowly cooking and stabilizing them while keeping their beaten, liquid form. The heat involved in the tempering process is not high enough to curdle the eggs or transform the proteins from liquid to solid.