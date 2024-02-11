Gordon Ramsay's Searing Tip For The Most Delicious Tomato Soup

Gordon Ramsay's roasted creamy tomato soup is perfection in a bowl. What makes it so delicious? Ramsay revealed in a video that to achieve a rich spoonful of homemade tomato soup worthy of your taste buds, you need to start by searing your tomatoes. Ramsay does his right on the stovetop in the roasting pan he will use in the oven to roast the tomatoes, in a generous slug of olive oil. He also includes red onions and garlic in the sear, too. Searing on a high heat is the crucial step that is going to begin the process of creating layers of flavors, similar to how you would sear a piece of meat before roasting. The skin becomes caramelized by this quick heat, concentrating sugars even before you pop the tomatoes into the oven to roast.

Choose tomatoes at their peak ripeness for your roasted tomato soup so they will be at their sweetest. When you are searing them, it is important not to crowd. You want all of the beefy tomato flesh to be exposed to heat and get a little bit of a char. It is at this point that Ramsay adds some sugar to amplify the sweetness, as well as some balsamic vinegar for a silky acidity, and a little cayenne pepper for a spicy kick.