Gordon Ramsay's Roasted Creamy Tomato Soup Features A Unique Kick
When tomato soup season rolls around you may want to consider trying the ingredient Gordon Ramsay uses to add a little kick to his creamy roasted tomato soup. Ramsay turns to just a teaspoon of cayenne pepper to provide a little heat for the taste buds. The "Hell's Kitchen" chef assures lovers of this soup in a video demonstration that, "It's not as fierce as chili." To be sure, Ramsay also uses a little sugar to "intensify" the sweetness and a little Balsamic vinegar for a bit of "dark rich acidity."
If you're starting to salivate, you aren't alone. Ramsay's hot but sweet take on this classic is worth a try. Why cayenne pepper? This bold, red powder adds a pop of heat without overwhelming your tongue. On the Scoville heat scale, cayenne pepper clocks in at between 30,000–50,000 units, which is seemingly mild. Still, a little goes a long way, but if you love to live life on the spicy side, you can always add more.
Other ways to use cayenne pepper
Ramsay's creamy roasted tomato soup recipe is a little labor-intensive. It's not something you make when you only have 20 minutes to get dinner to the table; however, if you have a can of tomato soup, you can easily add a little cayenne pepper to it to give your mouth the same feel. It might not have all the layers of flavor that Ramsay's homemade version has, but when time is short, it's an easy way to have your spicy soup and eat it too.
But nothing says you have to stop at tomato soup. Cayenne can also amp up your chicken noodle soup, which can be beneficial when you have a cold and want to clear the sinuses; this spice can really work wonders in this regard. And if you prefer a vegetable soup, cayenne can bring its thunderous heat to this meal as well. Just remember if you add more than your tongue can handle, a little lemon juice can help neutralize it and bring it back to a heat level that you enjoy.