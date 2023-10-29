Gordon Ramsay's Roasted Creamy Tomato Soup Features A Unique Kick

When tomato soup season rolls around you may want to consider trying the ingredient Gordon Ramsay uses to add a little kick to his creamy roasted tomato soup. Ramsay turns to just a teaspoon of cayenne pepper to provide a little heat for the taste buds. The "Hell's Kitchen" chef assures lovers of this soup in a video demonstration that, "It's not as fierce as chili." To be sure, Ramsay also uses a little sugar to "intensify" the sweetness and a little Balsamic vinegar for a bit of "dark rich acidity."

If you're starting to salivate, you aren't alone. Ramsay's hot but sweet take on this classic is worth a try. Why cayenne pepper? This bold, red powder adds a pop of heat without overwhelming your tongue. On the Scoville heat scale, cayenne pepper clocks in at between 30,000–50,000 units, which is seemingly mild. Still, a little goes a long way, but if you love to live life on the spicy side, you can always add more.