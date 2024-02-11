How To Tell If Your Scallops Have Gone Bad

When cooking with fresh seafood, it's important to take special caution by inspecting it before use. Some fresh seafood can spoil much quicker compared to things like beef or poultry, and different types of seafood will have different things you need to look out for to ensure it is still safe to eat. When examining scallops, you should evaluate their freshness based on appearance, texture, and smell.

A quality scallop should have a bright, creamy color to it, and it should be evenly colored across the whole scallop and slightly translucent. If you inspect your scallops and notice grayish spots or yellow discoloration, this can be a sign your scallops have begun to go bad. One of the easiest ways to tell if your scallops have spoiled is by doing the smell test. Fresh seafood should not have an offensively strong fishy or sour odor to it. Instead, it should have a slightly sweet smell.

A final way to check the quality of your scallops is by their texture. Your scallops should be firm to the touch. If you touch your scallops and find that they are overly soft and slimy, this can be another indicator your shellfish have gone bad. If your scallops have any of these attributes, it's best to err on the side of caution and discard the shellfish.