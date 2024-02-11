Why You Should Avoid Pressure Canning Pureed Soups At Home

Pureed soups are a great way to keep warm and nourished during cold weather. With a wide variety of delicious recipes available, from silky cream of celery soup to traditional vichyssoise, it can be tempting to make this kind of meal a part of your regular routine. In fact, one might even be tempted to make a large batch of soup and can it for maximum convenience; however, this is not a wise choice. While many types of soup can safely be canned at home, pureed soup is an exception. Here's why canning pureed soup poses a risk to your health.

Soup that has been pureed is difficult to can safely due to both the texture of the liquid and the chemistry of its ingredients. The primary concern caused by these soups is their consistency. The result of pureeing soup is that it tends to make the resulting liquid very dense, and this density can make it difficult for the heat that sterilizes canned food to properly penetrate the entirety of the soup. In addition, pureed soups tend to consist primarily of vegetables, which have low acidity and can provide a breeding ground for botulism, a dangerous pathogen that causes serious food poisoning. Between these two factors, it is wise to find other methods of preserving this kind of soup.