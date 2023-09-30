What To Know Before Attempting To Can Soup At Home

There's nothing worse than making a big batch of soup, eating a few servings, then storing it in the fridge and seeing the rest of it slowly go to waste over time. To avoid creating food waste and also have delicious, nutritious meals ready to go in the future, how about learning how to can soup at home?

Though the process may seem simple — put soup in a can — there are actually quite a few rules to follow, as well as safety measures to keep in mind. In fact, there are some soups it's best to not can at all, and others that you can store for a long time. The canning process can even be affected by things as seemingly random as how and at what distance from each other you let the jars cool, the altitude you are canning at, and how you pour the liquid and solid portions of a soup into a container. It may seem overwhelming at first, but once you know what to do and what steps to take, canning soup will become a very simple process you can do at home as often as you'd like.