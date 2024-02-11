Get In The Mardi Gras Spirit And Build Burgers Between Slices Of King Cake
New Orleans is a famous destination for food, music, and, of course, legendary nightlife that spills onto the streets of the French Quarter. Mardi Gras is New Orleans' most iconic holiday, combining all of the city's most beloved cultural attributes in weeks of non-stop celebration. Before the parades and all-night debauchery, however, locals and tourists alike see Mardi Gras celebrations on the horizon as bakeries and grocery stores begin featuring colorful and delicious king cakes. You can honor the festive spirit of Mardi Gras by bringing the king cake burger to your next home cookout.
In true New Orleans fashion, local restaurants incorporate the king cake onto seasonal menus with decadent and creative spins. An unconventional yet extravagant twist on the menu at New Orleans and Louisiana-based burger joints, food trucks, and bakeries is the king cake burger. Swapping a burger bun for two slices of glitter-encrusted, airy king cake results in sweet and savory perfection. The crunchy, colorful sugar-glitter and buttery sweet crumb provide a mouthwatering complement to a beef patty's umami richness.
By building king cake burgers at home, you can add your own creative customizations with different garnishes, condiments, types of meat, and toppings. Furthermore, famous Louisiana and New Orleans bakeries recognize nationwide demand for king cake, so you can order it online. What better way to revive day-old or leftover king cake than by crisping it up on the grill and adding a juicy burger to it?
Ideas for king cake burger combinations
Sweet and savory sandwiches are beloved dishes in numerous culinary traditions, as evidenced by the Monte Cristo, Elena Ruz sandwich, and Elvis' favorite peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich. Even more poignant are over-the-top food trends like bacon-crusted and grilled cheese doughnuts to reveal the compatibility of savory fillings for sweet bread. Consequently, you can draw inspiration from the classics and new food trends alike to personalize your king cake sandwich.
A cheeseburger with crispy bacon would offer the ultimate umami pairing for a sweet king cake bun. You could add a lemon aioli to complement the sweet bread and richness of the meat and cheese with a bit of tang and creaminess. To combine two Southern traditions, use king cake to sandwich a spicy fried chicken cutlet with a drizzle of honey and Tabasco sauce and pickle relish-infused mayo for a creamy, tangy, crunch. A slice of candied bacon, grilled pineapple, and sharp cheddar would amp up the sweet and savory contrast of a king cake burger while also providing crunch and juiciness.
King cake pairs really well with cream cheese, so you could slather king cake with cream cheese and caramelized onions or onion jelly before adding a beef or turkey burger. Cream cheese would also work well with jalapeno jelly and bacon if you're looking for a spicy complement to king cake's sweet nature.