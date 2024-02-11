Get In The Mardi Gras Spirit And Build Burgers Between Slices Of King Cake

New Orleans is a famous destination for food, music, and, of course, legendary nightlife that spills onto the streets of the French Quarter. Mardi Gras is New Orleans' most iconic holiday, combining all of the city's most beloved cultural attributes in weeks of non-stop celebration. Before the parades and all-night debauchery, however, locals and tourists alike see Mardi Gras celebrations on the horizon as bakeries and grocery stores begin featuring colorful and delicious king cakes. You can honor the festive spirit of Mardi Gras by bringing the king cake burger to your next home cookout.

In true New Orleans fashion, local restaurants incorporate the king cake onto seasonal menus with decadent and creative spins. An unconventional yet extravagant twist on the menu at New Orleans and Louisiana-based burger joints, food trucks, and bakeries is the king cake burger. Swapping a burger bun for two slices of glitter-encrusted, airy king cake results in sweet and savory perfection. The crunchy, colorful sugar-glitter and buttery sweet crumb provide a mouthwatering complement to a beef patty's umami richness.

By building king cake burgers at home, you can add your own creative customizations with different garnishes, condiments, types of meat, and toppings. Furthermore, famous Louisiana and New Orleans bakeries recognize nationwide demand for king cake, so you can order it online. What better way to revive day-old or leftover king cake than by crisping it up on the grill and adding a juicy burger to it?