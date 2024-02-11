For The Best Sous Vide Pork, Use A Light Hand With Aromatics

Pork tends to be quite bland, so it's not uncommon to be a little heavy-handed with the seasonings. After all, tender pulled pork and fall-off-the-bone ribs come about after hours of cooking and a healthy amount of herbs, spices, and sauces. However, sous vide pork works a little differently. Sous vide involves vacuum-sealing food in a bag and cooking it in temperature-controlled waters. To get the best flavor from sous vide pork, use aromatics sparingly.

While the juicy texture and consistent results are major benefits of sous vide, be aware that this method of cooking heightens the flavors of your pork. This means that you should be more mindful of what you put in the sous vide bag alongside your meat. In more traditional forms of cooking, you can add a little more herbs here, or some more sugar there, ultimately balancing the flavors to get your desired result. With sous vide, every flavor is enhanced and fully present.

Rather than the herbs blending together and the spices intermingling in one accord, each ingredient is pronounced, creating an overall flavor that can be overwhelming. Instead of featuring multiple types of aromatics, choose one from each category: acids, herbs, and spices. In this sous vide pork chops dish, recipe developer Ting Dalton relies on thyme, garlic, and a lemon peel to flavor the pork chops, with salt and pepper rounding out the dish. With this method, the zesty tastes of lemon and savory thyme are able to enhance the pork without being overpowered by other aromatics.