Give Black Bean And Corn Tacos The Pasta Treatment For A Heartier Meal

Black beans and corn are two staple ingredients for vegan-friendly tacos, but we've got an idea that can turn that dish into an even heartier meal: blending the Mexican-forward flavors with some Italian inspiration to make a one-pot pasta dish. We found inspiration for this ultimate comfort meal that's easy to whip up for a weeknight dinner from our original black bean and corn taco pasta recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Annabelle Randles.

We think it's an ideal dinner recipe for when you need a last-minute meal idea because it uses just three ingredients that might already be in your kitchen: a can of black beans, frozen corn, and a box of pasta shells. And if you don't already have these ingredients on hand, the three main components are fairly affordable and easy to find for a meat-free meal.

The pasta dish is also a fun way to mix cuisines and unlikely ingredients to switch up your weekly dinner rotation. It's almost like a Tex-Mex-style macaroni and cheese because Randles adds 2 cups of grated Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese to the pasta dish. You can also use a Mexican cheese blend or whatever other variety you have on hand for this pasta.