How Long Does An Open Jar Of Alfredo Sauce Last In The Fridge?

A pasta night is never a bad idea — but, unless you're cooking for a large group, you'll likely wind up with some leftovers. Rao's Alfredo sauce, for example, often comes in 15-ounce jars, which equate to about seven servings of pasta. If you're cooking for only yourself, you'll therefore want to store — and save — whatever sauce remains. The window for using that excess sauce, however, isn't particularly wide. For opened jars of Alfredo, you don't have more than a few days.

Specifically, three to four days is the most common guideline for an open jar's longevity. The rule pertains not only to Alfredo but also to other cream-based sauces, whether a spinach and balsamic cream sauce or one with tomatoes and chipotle. The rationale behind the timeline isn't necessarily because the sauce is likely to develop mold during those four days. Rather, the issue is one of bacteria — which you're not able to see. Sometimes, however, you may notice a strange smell or a change of texture. It's always best to be on the safe side, and toss the jar before the four days are up.

Yet a short fridge life doesn't necessarily mean a missed opportunity. Rather than let Alfredo sauce go to waste, you can find creative ways to cook with it. After all, pasta is just the start of the sauce's potential.