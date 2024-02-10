How To Easily Steam Tamales With A Large Pot And A Wire Rack

Tamales are a common street food in Mexico, and many Mexicans leave their labor-intensive elaborations to the professionals. However, for special occasions like Christmas or Dia de la Candelaria, home cooks will often recruit family and friends for tamale parties to divide the tedious work of tamale-making into a manageable, communal, and entertaining experience. While tamale steamers, or tamaleras, are helpful appliances designed specifically for steaming large quantities of tamales, they aren't indispensable. You can easily make a DIY tamale steamer from common household appliances with the same successful results. All you need is a large, deep pot and a wire rack to mimic the design of a classic tamalera.

The wire rack serves the same purpose as a steamer basket, providing a barrier from the simmering water and a porous foundation through which the steam can effectively pass. To prepare this makeshift tamalera, simply place any wire rack into a deep pot, fill the pot up until just below the rack, and place sod corn husks over the rack for a more fortified barrier. You can then pack the tamales vertically before bringing the water to a boil, turning the heat down to a rolling simmer, and placing the top over the pot to steam the tamales until they're firm yet tender. This hack will work just as well with a metal steamer basket, and even with a metal colander. The most important thing to remember is keeping your tamales out of direct contact with water.