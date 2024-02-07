The Special Valentine's Day Dinner Carla Hall Is Dreaming Of

If you're scoping out the perfect Valentine's Day set menu from the restaurants in your city, you might want to skip the night out and plan to stay in. Enjoy a romantic evening at home by cooking up a cozy dinner for your special someone. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Carla Hall shared her ideal Valentine's Day meal, which might serve as inspiration for your night. "I love a Sunday supper," she says, adding, "I would do an English Sunday roast."

Hall is a fan of adding twists to recipes and her English roast is no exception. "I would do different flavors," Hall explains. A classic Sunday roast typically consists of Yorkshire pudding, roast beef and gravy, roasted potatoes, and vegetables. But Hall would swap the beef for pork. "My husband can't do beef," she reveals. "I would do pork instead, like a porchetta with herb rub."

Roast potatoes don't need much dressing up, but Hall has a family trick for developing the best flavor. "My grandmother used to make potatoes and green beans cooked in stock," she describes. "I would do that and then take the potatoes out and roast those." Of course, a hint of Southern flair is a necessary component of Hall's dreamy Valentine's Day dinner, so she'd incorporate biscuits and gravy. "It's so heavy," she acknowledges.