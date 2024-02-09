What To Know About Hairy Tofu, An Eastern Chinese Delicacy

From its origins in China roughly 2,000 years ago, tofu has evolved into a wide diversity of regional styles and preparations. There are thin and chewy tofu skins, and soft silken tofu, as well as extra-firm tofu poised for crispy, fried preparations. While most of these styles have started to appear in stores and restaurants abroad, there are still many more distinct styles mostly limited to China.

One such example is hairy tofu, also called mao doufu. Hailing from the Anhui province in eastern China, the food is a local fermented delicacy. Prepared by generational makers, it starts with firm tofu, which is then stored in wooden boxes at a designated temperature and environment. Aged for up to six days, the tofu develops a blue-cheese-like quality but with sprouting hairs jutting out from the soy block. It's then cooked into varying dishes, typically involving frying. And despite its impressionable appearance, hairy tofu has a mildly tangy flavor, backed by a tender, moist interior. It's a fermented product that's both a fascinating culinary practice and a treat to enjoy.