Boil Crab Before You Grill It To Save On Cooking Time

With their buttery smooth texture and smoky flavor, grilled crabs are in a league of their own. They've been a favorite for seafood lovers who have enjoyed a hint of char on their plate for a long time now. And as they'll tell you, the best sorts of crabs for grilling are often the larger, tougher crabs like Dungeness and King Crabs. Their size and tougher meat allow them to cook more evenly on the grill without turning mushy or overcooking easily. But there's a catch — they can take a while to cook, which can be a problem if you're grilling for a big party.

To speed up the grilling process, you can prep the crabs before they hit the grill by either boiling or steaming them. You don't have to cook them completely; just a quick five-minute dip in boiling, salted water will do (a five-minute steam over a salted water pot works too). Once they're on the grill, they'll only need to be grilled for four minutes on each side rather than the usual five to seven minutes. Keep a close eye on them, however, especially if it's your first time grilling them pre-treated. You don't want to go through all the trouble only to end up with overcooked crabs.